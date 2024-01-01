Steak tacos in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve steak tacos
El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque
|Steak Asada Taco
|$3.75
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast
10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|TACO TUESDAY STEAK TACO
|$2.75
|STEAK TACOS
|$19.69
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.75
