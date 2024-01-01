Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve steak tacos

Main pic

 

El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast

8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK TACOS$15.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
More about El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Asada Taco$3.75
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
More about On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
Banner pic

 

El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO TUESDAY STEAK TACO$2.75
STEAK TACOS$19.69
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
STEAK TACOS$15.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three soft corn tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
More about El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

