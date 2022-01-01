Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve stew

Stewed Chicken Tacos image

 

Kuchara Farms

6829 4th Street Northwest, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stewed Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two slow cooked organic chicken tacos, topped with crema, cotija and cabbage slaw. Served with cilantro rice and pinto beans. Can also be made as a salad or rice bowl.
More about Kuchara Farms
La Salita image

 

La Salita

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Chile Stew
Ground beef, whole pinto beans topped with homemade red chile.
Green Chile Stew
Slow cooked pork with blend of green chile, sauteed onions and whole pinto beans.
More about La Salita
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stew$5.00
More about On The Flip

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Tiramisu

Cannolis

Tortas

Cookies

Salmon

Tacos

Burritos

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston