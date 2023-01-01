Sundaes in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve sundaes
More about Mokau coffee and snacks - 803 Sunset RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87105
Mokau coffee and snacks - 803 Sunset RD SW Albuquerque, NM 87105
803 Sunset Rd SW, Albuquerque
|Homemade churro sundae
|$8.75
Homemade churro sundae |
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream | two cereal’s |
Choose your favorite toppings |
More about Rise and Roast
Rise and Roast
401 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque
|12 oz Pecan Sundae Latte
|$4.20
|16 oz Iced Pecan Sundae Latte
|$4.90