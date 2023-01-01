Taco salad in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve taco salad
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Vegan Taco Salad
|$10.49
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with whole beans, lettuce and tomato.
|Taco Salad*
|$10.49
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, whole beans, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Range Cafe Cottonwood
10019 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|TACO SALAD
|$12.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Taco Salad
|$14.95
Deep fried 10 inch flour tortilla with layers of beans, cheese and ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with house salsa and Sour cream.