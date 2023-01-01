Taco salad in Albuquerque

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Range Cafe Downtown

320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$12.99
More about Range Cafe Downtown
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Taco Salad$10.49
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with whole beans, lettuce and tomato.
Taco Salad*$10.49
Crispy corn tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, whole beans, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.
More about La Salita Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Cottonwood

10019 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACO SALAD$12.99
More about Range Cafe Cottonwood
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.95
Deep fried 10 inch flour tortilla with layers of beans, cheese and ground beef topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with house salsa and Sour cream.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

