Tacos in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve tacos
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|BIRRIA QUESO TACO
|$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
Last Call Mexican Eatery
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque
|Beer Battered Fish Taco
|$3.71
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Tacos
|$11.99
Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans
|Taco A La Carte
|$3.25
Dawgs for a Cause llc
318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque
|Cheesecake Tacos
|$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
|PP Tacos
|$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
Los 2 Guys
1601 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Adobo Chicken on a white corn tortilla with tomatillo salsa coleslaw and lime crema
Umami Moto
6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque
|Fish Tacos
|$3.00
Light yet substantial these 6" tacos really satisfy! Curried basa with our house-made lime aioli on napa topped with mint, cilantro, red onion, and pickled cucumber. Quite a taste sensation!
Gluten-free
Bosque Brewing Co.
106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
|BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE
|$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
|JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE
|$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|(3) Beef Taco Plate
|$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
|Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
Mesa Provisions
3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$15.00
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|A la Carte Taco
|$3.59
On The Flip
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
free range shredded chicken,
mexican street corn pico de gallo,
cotija cheese, crema limon.
|Steak Asada Taco
|$3.50
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
grilled fresh mahi mahi, grilled
pineapple slaw, chipotle aioli.
PIZZA • SALADS
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque
|JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE
|$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
|BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE
|$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11, Albuquerque
|12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)
|$39.95
12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
|$1.50 Beef Taco
|$1.50
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.