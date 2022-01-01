Tacos in Albuquerque

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BIRRIA QUESO TACO$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
More about DOGOS VIP
Last Call Mexican Eatery image

 

Last Call Mexican Eatery

6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Battered Fish Taco$3.71
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery
Tacos image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$11.99
Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans
Taco A La Carte$3.25
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Cheesecake Tacos image

 

Dawgs for a Cause llc

318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Tacos$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
PP Tacos$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
More about Dawgs for a Cause llc
Adobo Chicken Taco image

 

Los 2 Guys

1601 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.00
Adobo Chicken on a white corn tortilla with tomatillo salsa coleslaw and lime crema
More about Los 2 Guys
Fish Tacos image

 

Umami Moto

6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$3.00
Light yet substantial these 6" tacos really satisfy! Curried basa with our house-made lime aioli on napa topped with mint, cilantro, red onion, and pickled cucumber. Quite a taste sensation!
Gluten-free
More about Umami Moto
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
(3) Beef Taco Plate$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
More about Casa Taco
Mesa Provisions image

 

Mesa Provisions

3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
More about Mesa Provisions
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A la Carte Taco$3.59
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco$3.50
free range shredded chicken,
mexican street corn pico de gallo,
cotija cheese, crema limon.
Steak Asada Taco$3.50
angus marinated steak, guacamole,
basil pico de gallo, queso fresco.
Fish Taco$4.50
grilled fresh mahi mahi, grilled
pineapple slaw, chipotle aioli.
More about On The Flip
Restoration Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
JACKFRUIT TACO PLATE$12.00
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Grilled jackfruit, black beans, topped with pico de gallo and vegetarian lime crema
BIRRIA BEEF TACO PLATE$12.50
Three white-corn tortilla tacos served with side of corn, and chips with house-made salsa.
Slow-cooked pot roast and cheese grilled in birria consommé served with extra sauce for dipping. Topped with red onion and cilantro
More about Restoration Pizza
Casa Taco image

TACOS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (2316 reviews)
Takeout
12 TACO PACK (PREMIUM)$39.95
12 Premium Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from Brisket, Carne Asada or Gulf Shrimp.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
$1.50 Beef Taco$1.50
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
More about Casa Taco

