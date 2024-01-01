Taquitos in Albuquerque
El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|TAQUITOS APP
|$9.25
Four fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of braised beef, chicken or cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|(4) Beef Taquitos
|$5.00
|APP Taquitos (5)
|$6.95
|(4) Chicken Taquitos
|$5.00
Sadie's of New Mexico - Sadie's 4th Street
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Taquitos
|$9.69
Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65