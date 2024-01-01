Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve taquitos

Main pic

 

El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast

8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAQUITOS APP$9.25
Four fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of braised beef, chicken or cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
More about El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(4) Beef Taquitos$5.00
APP Taquitos (5)$6.95
(4) Chicken Taquitos$5.00
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico - Sadie's 4th Street

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taquitos$9.69
Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65
More about Sadie's of New Mexico - Sadie's 4th Street
Banner pic

 

El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
TAQUITO PLATE$18.13
Five hand rolled seasoned beef or braised chicken taquitos. Served with lettuce, tomato, gucamole and sour cream
More about El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Cannolis

Tostadas

Stew

Flautas

Tortas

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (206 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (431 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston