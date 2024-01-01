Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants that serve tostadas

ONI image

RAMEN

Oni

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Tostada$0.00
Fiji HA ahi tuna, crispy tortilla, adzuki bean, avocado, ginger-lime oil, serrano pepper, red onion, cilantro
More about Oni
Item pic

 

Sadie's of New Mexico - Sadie's 4th Street

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sadie's Tostada Chips$4.50
Tostada & Salsa$3.99
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
More about Sadie's of New Mexico - Sadie's 4th Street
Item pic

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tostada Ceviche$9.99
Mexican style shrimp ceviche served with cheese, avocado, jalapeno, cilantro, onions and lettuce.
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood on Eubank - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE
Banner pic

 

Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE

8518 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Bean Tostadas$6.99
2 bean tostadas served with guacamole and salsa
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE

