Downtown restaurants you'll love

RAMEN
ONI
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Steam Buns
|$11.00
Your choice of Steam Bun (3 piece): Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Braised Shiitake (v) or a Trio (one of each)
|Noodles & Broth
|$7.50
fresh ramen noodles · choice of broth · chile oil
|Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)
|$8.50
kimchi · slow egg · scallion · sesame · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
*no broth is included in this dish
The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE
|Popular items
|FARMERS SALAD
|$14.50
mixed greens, roasted golden beets, asparagus, yellow peppers, tomato, marcona almonds, goat cheese with lemon basil vinaigrette
|THE BURRITO
|$11.95
scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa
|SWEET POTATO HASH
|$13.50
roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower rice, roasted mushrooms, avocado, feta, tomatillo salsa, seasonal sprouts, sunny side up egg (gf)
BRIXENS
400 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction
|Build Your Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!
|$15.00
We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your food soulmate, Brixens' style!
|Wings
|$14.00
Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice
SANDWICHES
Tuerta
317 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Black Magic Wolfman Butternut Sandwich (v)
Roasted Butternut, Beets, Apple Pico, Kale, Garlic-Chickpea Sauce
|My Dad’s In Daft Punk Tofu Katsu Sandwich (v)
Panko-Fried Tofu, Sesame Cabbage, Miso Peanut Sauce
|Dirty Dancing II: Cubano Sandwich
Dijon/Citrus Roasted Pork Loin, Deli Ham & Swiss, Cucumber Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Garlic Mayo
Bistro Box
5312 4th st NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Asian Pork Tenderloin
|$11.00
pork tenderloin with asian marinade of soy sauce, fresh ginger, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds served with jasmine rice
|Roasted Cauliflower Steaks
|$5.00
thick slices of cauliflower roasted with spices and olive oil
|Chicken Monterey
|$13.00
chicken breast stuffed with artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, and parmesan cheese served with capellini pasta