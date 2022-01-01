Downtown restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Scroll right

Must-try Downtown restaurants

ONI image

RAMEN

ONI

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steam Buns$11.00
Your choice of Steam Bun (3 piece): Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork, Braised Shiitake (v) or a Trio (one of each)
Noodles & Broth$7.50
fresh ramen noodles · choice of broth · chile oil
Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)$8.50
kimchi · slow egg · scallion · sesame · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
*no broth is included in this dish
More about ONI
The Grove Cafe & Market image

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FARMERS SALAD$14.50
mixed greens, roasted golden beets, asparagus, yellow peppers, tomato, marcona almonds, goat cheese with lemon basil vinaigrette
THE BURRITO$11.95
scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa
SWEET POTATO HASH$13.50
roasted sweet potatoes, cauliflower rice, roasted mushrooms, avocado, feta, tomatillo salsa, seasonal sprouts, sunny side up egg (gf)
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
BRIXENS image

 

BRIXENS

400 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, spiced pecans, dried cranberries, apples, bacon, red wine balsamic reduction
Build Your Brixens' Burger or Sandwich, Just the Way YOU Want it!$15.00
We believe food is a reflection of the soul. So, just answer these 5 simple questions, and we’ll match you to your food soulmate, Brixens' style!
Wings$14.00
Slow-cooked, tender wings fried extra crispy and dusted with our house seasoning, served with carrots, and two dipping sauces of your choice
More about BRIXENS
Tuerta image

SANDWICHES

Tuerta

317 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.8 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Magic Wolfman Butternut Sandwich (v)
Roasted Butternut, Beets, Apple Pico, Kale, Garlic-Chickpea Sauce
My Dad’s In Daft Punk Tofu Katsu Sandwich (v)
Panko-Fried Tofu, Sesame Cabbage, Miso Peanut Sauce
Dirty Dancing II: Cubano Sandwich
Dijon/Citrus Roasted Pork Loin, Deli Ham & Swiss, Cucumber Pickles, Yellow Mustard, Garlic Mayo
More about Tuerta
Bistro Box image

 

Bistro Box

5312 4th st NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Pork Tenderloin$11.00
pork tenderloin with asian marinade of soy sauce, fresh ginger, green onion, garlic, and sesame seeds served with jasmine rice
Roasted Cauliflower Steaks$5.00
thick slices of cauliflower roasted with spices and olive oil
Chicken Monterey$13.00
chicken breast stuffed with artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, caramelized onion, and parmesan cheese served with capellini pasta
More about Bistro Box

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston