Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Eastside

Go
Eastside restaurants
Toast

Eastside restaurants that serve chili

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ham green chili Cheese (HOT)…$10.99
Grilled Texas toast with ham and Green Chili and Cheddar jack Cheese
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Thai Tip image

 

Thai Tip

1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
D-1 fried chilies with bamboo$11.75
​Stir fried with your choice of protein, Thai curry, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and basil; ​tossed in a savory sauce.
D-2 chilies with basil (pad gra prow)$11.75
​Stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, basil, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions; tossed in a savory sauce.
More about Thai Tip

Browse other tasty dishes in Eastside

Cinnamon Rolls

French Fries

Map

More near Eastside to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston