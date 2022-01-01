Chili in Eastside
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Grilled Ham green chili Cheese (HOT)…
|$10.99
Grilled Texas toast with ham and Green Chili and Cheddar jack Cheese
Thai Tip
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque
|D-1 fried chilies with bamboo
|$11.75
Stir fried with your choice of protein, Thai curry, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and basil; tossed in a savory sauce.
|D-2 chilies with basil (pad gra prow)
|$11.75
Stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, basil, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions; tossed in a savory sauce.