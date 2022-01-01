Brisket in Midtown/University

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket image

 

S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery

3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
Brisket Slider$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low
Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
More about S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery

