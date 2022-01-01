Brisket in Midtown/University
Midtown/University restaurants that serve brisket
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery
S-A BBQ - Green Jeans Farmery
3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9, Albuquerque
|BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
|Brisket Slider
|$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low
|Brisket Spud
|$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema