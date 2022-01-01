Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in North Valley/Los Ranchos

North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants
North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese FRIES$6.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Green Chile, Cheese & Onion Fries$6.49
New Mexico green chile, melted cheddar cheese, and onions
Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries$5.99
Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
More about Urban Hotdog Company
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
NM Green Chile, Cheese, & Onion Fries$5.99
New Mexico Green Chile, Cheddar Cheese, and onions
FRIES Mac & Cheese FRIES$5.99
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries$5.99
Featured in Albuquerque the Magazine! Our hand-cut fries, fried until golden brown, then tossed in white truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
More about Urban Hotdog Company

