Chicago dogs in North Valley/Los Ranchos
North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants that serve chicago dogs
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Matt's Chicago Dog
|$10.49
Our owner Matt likes to kick things up a notch, and his take on the Chicago is no different. Dragged through the garden, but with a twist. Our Polish sausage replaces the all-beef frank, spicy mustard replaces the yellow mustard, sautéed onions replace the raw onions, and instead of a sport pepper we top it off with a jalapeño and sport pepper relish.