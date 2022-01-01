Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicago dogs in North Valley/Los Ranchos

Go
North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants
Toast

North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants that serve chicago dogs

Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Matt's Chicago Dog$10.49
Our owner Matt likes to kick things up a notch, and his take on the Chicago is no different. Dragged through the garden, but with a twist. Our Polish sausage replaces the all-beef frank, spicy mustard replaces the yellow mustard, sautéed onions replace the raw onions, and instead of a sport pepper we top it off with a jalapeño and sport pepper relish.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Matt's Chicago Dog$11.00
This time when it's dragged through the garden it picks up some spice and our delicious quarter pound Polish sausage!
More about Urban Hotdog Company

Browse other tasty dishes in North Valley/Los Ranchos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Fries

Tacos

Chili Dogs

Chili

Map

More near North Valley/Los Ranchos to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston