Corn dogs in North Valley/Los Ranchos
North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Korean Corn Dog
|$6.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella, full of crunchy, gooey deliciousness and drizzled in a sauce of your choice.
Dipped in our home made batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and finished with a dusting of sugar.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Korean Corn Dog
|$7.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella, full of crunchy, gooey deliciousness and drizzled in a sauce of your choice.
Dipped in our home made batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and finished with a dusting of sugar.