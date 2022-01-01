Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in North Valley/Los Ranchos

North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants
North Valley/Los Ranchos restaurants that serve corn dogs

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Corn Dog$6.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella, full of crunchy, gooey deliciousness and drizzled in a sauce of your choice.
Dipped in our home made batter, coated in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and finished with a dusting of sugar.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

