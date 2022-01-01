Sweet potato fries in North Valley/Los Ranchos

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.69
Thin cut and just a sprinkling of salt.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
Sweet Potato Fries image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Hand cut, nice and thin, so when fried it caramelizes the sweet potatoes just right.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
Sweet Potato Fries image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grassburger

5600 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (3675 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Award-winning Sweet Potato Fries! Fried in GMO-free sunflower oil.
Recommended with a side of signature chipotle sauce or ranch.
More about Grassburger

