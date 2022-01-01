Go
Toast

Alcentro Trattoria

We offer a relaxed dining experience for family and friends to share great food, drink and good times!The menu boasts modern and classic Italian fare, wood-fired pizzas and specialties from Sardinia.

PIZZA

109 3rd St • $$

Avg 4.4 (157 reviews)

Popular Items

Ravioli Di Ricotta$18.00
Cheese ravioli, tomato and basil sauce
NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE
Polpette$11.00
Beef meatballs, tomato sauce, creamy polenta, shaved parmigiano
NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE
Caprese Di Burrata$13.00
Fresh burrata, tomatoes, e.v.o.o, basil oil drizzle
Rigatoni Di Carne$19.00
tube shape pasta, beef and pork ragu, parmigiano cheese
NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE
Rustica Pz$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, mushroom, sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncino
Nonna Minestrone$7.00
Vegetable soup with spinach, lima beans, green peas, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, croutons
GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROUTONS
Margherita Pz$13.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Cruda Pz$19.00
Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto crudo, burrata, shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction
Kids Pizza$7.00
9'' pizza topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella
Prosciutto Cotto E Funghi Pz$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, mushroom
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

109 3rd St

Bloomingdale IL

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

8000 Miles Chinese + Japanese

No reviews yet

Modern eatery for Chinese & Japanese chow, sushi & cocktails in a minimal environment.

May's Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Pollyanna Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Pollyanna Brewing Company - Roselare

Doctor Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston