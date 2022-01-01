Go
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview

Alchemy Brands is a collection of wellness-
inspired food concepts, including fast casual cafés, prepared meals, and nutrition services. Our locations differ in menu and vibe depending on the neighborhood they’re in. We aspire to transcend and redefine wellness by making functional, feel-good food and nutrition education more accessible for all.
(Fast casual, cafe, prepared meals, smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, coffee, lattes, teas)

SMOOTHIES

1439 Grandview Ave • $$

Avg 4 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Monster$8.00
banana, pineapple, kale, spirulina, orange juice
BLT$11.00
bacon, vegan mayo, avocado, tomato, spinach, sourdough
Winter Salad v/gf$12.00
delicata squash, shaved beets, pear, goat cheese, sweet and spicy pecan granola, baby kale and napa, sumac vinaigrette
Blueberry Almond Butter Bowl$10.00
acai, blueberries, banana, almond butter, almond milk topped with banana, coconut, granola, goji berries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf$4.00
Chunky Monkey Bowl$10.00
acai, banana, peanut butter, cacao, maple, almond milk, topped with peanut butter cacao no-bake, coconut, cacao nibs
American Burrito$11.00
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Latke Bites, Zesty Cashew Cream
Power Bowl l/d vg/gf$12.50
ancient grains, hemp walnut pesto, kalebouli, tri potato kale hash, hummus, feta, kraut, hazelnuts, microgreens
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1439 Grandview Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
