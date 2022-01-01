Go
Alchemy Café - South Side

Alchemy Café
Open Daily
M-F 7am-8pm
Sa-Su 8am-5pm
Located at 625 Parsons Ave (shared entrance with The Fitness Loft)

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

625 Parsons Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (512 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast$8.00
Blueberries, banana, Krema Nut Company almond butter, oats, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.
Chunky Monkey Bowl$10.00
Organic acai, banana, Krema Nut Company peanut butter, raw cacao, Ohio maple, and house- made almond milk. Topped with crumbled peanut butter cacao no bake bite, coconut, and raw cacao nibs.
No Bake - Funfetti Cookie Dough v/gf$1.75
Peanut Butter Power$8.00
Banana, Krema Nut Company peanut butter, raw cacao, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.
Egg Sandwich vg$9.50
Organic baked egg souffle, Havarti, zesty cashew cream, and arugula on local focaccia.
Blueberry Almond Butter Bowl$10.00
Organic acai, blueberries, banana, Krema Nut Company almond butter, and house-made almond milk. Topped with banana, coconut, house-made granola, and goji berries.
BLT$11.50
Nitrate-free bacon (or portobello bacon), avocado, vegan mayo, tomato, and spinach on local sourdough.
Jalapeno Turkey$11.00
Natural turkey, black bean spread, jalapeno jack cheese, micro greens, and tomato on local sourdough.
Green Monster$8.00
Banana, pineapple, kale, spirulina, and cold pressed orange juice.
Avocado Toast v$4.00
Avocado, pink Himalayan sea salt, red pepper flakes, and micro greens.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625 Parsons Ave

Columbus OH

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
