Alchemy Cafe

Alchemy is situated on Main Street, occupying a site amongst Murphy’s finest wineries like Newsome-Harlow, Four Winds, Lavender Ridge, Twisted Oak and many others. The restaurant is where many winemakers rub shoulders with visitors in our bar or restaurant. Everyone is family here. High energy yet gracious, Alchemy is a place where one can enjoy terrific wines and comforting cuisine from our seasoned and attentive staff. Alchemy offers the finest seasonal ingredients and dishes intended to perfectly complement the extraordinary wines of the region. Enjoy modern American comfort food, Gold Country cuisine. Please call us for reservations 209-728-0700, visit us on the web, alchemymurphys.com

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

191 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$15.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Chicken Fingers$9.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Gold Nugget Bread$6.00
Fried Chicken$26.00
Bistro Salad$12.00
Meatloaf$24.00
Alfredo Pasta$16.00
Alchemy Burger$17.00

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

191 Main St

Murphys CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

