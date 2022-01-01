Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha

Go
Alchemy | Maui is Maui's lunch hot spot. From local hand-crafted kombucha, gourmet sourdough paninis, house-made sauces, gluten-free and vegan options... You will be talking about this experience forever.

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PASTRAMI PANINI$18.00
House Cured Pastrami, Gouda Cheese, Honey Dijon, House Made Pickles. Served on house-baked sourdough.
LOBSTER PANINI$22.00
Lobster with Sautéed Garlic and Onion, Fresh Herbs, Tomato, Avocado, Arugula, Pepper Jack Cheese. Lemon Truffle Aioli. Stacked on Fresh Warm Sourdough Bread.
PANINI ONLY.
GRILLED CHEESE + FRIES$9.00
Cheddar Cheese Panini Served with Homemade French Fries and Ketchup.
FISH TACOS$21.00
(3) Fresh Organic Tortillas, Fresh Local Fish, Maui Slaw, Cilantro, Lime, Mango Salsa.
FISH BANH MI BOWL (GF)$24.00
Grilled Fish, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cabbage, Cilantro, Chives, Thai Basil, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili Mayo, Fried Garlic.
B.L.T.T. PANINI$17.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese. Served on house-baked sourdough.
CHICKEN BANH MI BOWL (GF)$17.00
Organic Lemongrass Chicken, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cabbage, Cilantro, Chives, Thai Basil, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili Mayo, Fried Garlic.
SURF CLUB PANINI$18.00
Marinated Organic Chicken Breast, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Basil Dijonaisse, and Cheddar or Pepperjack. Served on house-baked sourdough.
VEGAN POWER BOWL (GF)$20.00
Layered Cashew Cream, Quinoa, Pickled Red Cabbage, Cucumber, Shredded Carrots, Beets, Avocado, Pumpkin, Sunflower Seed, Sprouts, Tomato, Carrot Vinaigrette.
TRUFFLE FRIES$8.00
Truffle Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley, Garlic Aioli Sauce
Location

Lahaina HI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
