The Interim Bar

139 1st ave W

Kalispell, MT 59901

Most Popular

ahi tuna salad
$18.00

sashimi-grade ahi, bell peppers, cucumbers, arcadian lettuce, carrots, avocado, wakame seaweed, crispy wontons w/ sesame ginger vinaigrette | (dairy free)

Grain Bowl
$14.00

quinoa, grilled zucchini squash, caramelized onions, bell peppers, romanesco, cilantro w/ housemade teriyaki sauce | (vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free)

Pork Belly Cubano
$16.00

pork belly, black forest ham, housemade pickles, swiss cheese, dijon mustard | (dairy-free option)

Tuna Salad

Pork Belly

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

139 1st ave W, Kalispell MT 59901

