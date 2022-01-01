ALCOVE
housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate
1929 Hillhurst Avenue
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
