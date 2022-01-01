Go
ALCOVE

housed in two historic bungalows, surrounded by garden patios, alcove serves updated versions of american classics, hand-crafted cocktails, fine wines, craft beers, artisan baked goods, hand-roasted coffee, hand-crafted teas, and our own alcove chocolate

1929 Hillhurst Avenue

Popular Items

Alcove Club$18.00
Sliced turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, toasted sourdough.
Classic Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled Jidori chicken, hard boiled egg (local, free range), tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, Point Reyes bleu cheese, avocado, shredded romaine + iceberg, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, iceberg, pickled shallot, Persian cucumber, baby heirloom tomato, marinated chickpea, feta, crouton, preserved Meyer lemon vinaigrette.
Pan Roasted Salmon Salad$18.00
Atlantic salmon, mixed local greens, capers, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
Blackened Salmon Tacos$18.00
Blackened Atlantic salmon, tomatillo + avocado salsa, cilantro, onion, lemon, warm corn tortillas, black beans on the side.
Alcove House Salad$12.00
Mixed local greens, cucumber, tomato, spiced pecans, Grana Padano, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Turkey Pesto Panino$16.00
Sliced turkey breast, Emmental swiss, tomato, pesto, pressed focaccia.
Contains nuts.
Tuna Melt$17.00
White albacore tuna, aged Vermont cheddar, tomato, griddled red onions, grilled sourdough.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy fried jirdori chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, Point Reyes bleu cheese crumble, bleu cheese dressing, tomato, coleslaw, flour tortilla.
Big Bar Burger$18.00
Cream Co beef, American cheese, iceberg, tomato, house pickles, griddled red onion, special sauce, toasted sesame potato brioche bun.
Location

1929 Hillhurst Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
