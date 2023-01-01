Alden restaurants you'll love
Must-try Alden restaurants
More about Satellite BBQ By This Little Pig - 13268 Broadway
Satellite BBQ By This Little Pig - 13268 Broadway
13268 Broadway, Alden
|Popular items
|2 Meats BBQ
|$21.00
Choice of two, slaw meats and a side
(meats ¼ rack ribs, fried chicken, pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket)
|Hardwood-Smoked Full Rack
|$30.00
st. louis style ribs, slow smoked over hardwood fire rubbed with our special blend of spices and brown sugar with coleslaw and choice of one 8oz side
|Coleslaw Lg
|$10.00
More about John & Mary's Alden - 13485 Broadway
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
John & Mary's Alden - 13485 Broadway
13485 Broadway, Alden
More about The Miller House - Alden
The Miller House - Alden
12701 Broadway, Alden