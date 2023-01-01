Aldie restaurants you'll love
Must-try Aldie restaurants
More about Biryani Grill
Biryani Grill
42010 Village Center Plaza Suite #170, Aldie
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Boneless chicken marinated with spices cooked with basamati rice on low heat
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Boneless chicken tikka cooked in a creamy tomato curry
|Butter Chicken
|$13.99
Boneless chicken curry cooked in a buttery tomato gravy
More about Quattro Goombas Winery and Craft Brewery
Quattro Goombas Winery and Craft Brewery
22860 James Monroe Highway, Aldie