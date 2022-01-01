Aldo's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
26 Palmer Avenue
Popular Items
Location
26 Palmer Avenue
Bronxville NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ladle of Love - Bronxville
Healthful, Artisanal Comfort Food
Coals 3
Come in and enjoy!
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co.
Come in and enjoy!
La Casa Bronxville
Exceptional farm-to-table Mexican cuisine & artisanal cocktails in downtown Bronxville opposite the train station.