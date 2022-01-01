Go
Toast

Ale Mary's

Come on in and enjoy!

1939 Fleet St

No reviews yet

Location

1939 Fleet St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duck Duck Goose

No reviews yet

Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.

Friends and Family

No reviews yet

Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.

Fat Tiger / Old Boy

No reviews yet

We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.

Fells Point Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston