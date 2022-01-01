Ale Mary's

Duck Duck Goose

No reviews yet

Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.

Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.

