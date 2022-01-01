Go
Ale Tales Taproom & Kitchen

Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

1520 J Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
fried chicken thigh, spicy cabbage and carrot slaw, bread & butter pickles, honey, tabasco, mayonnaise, potato bun.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
House Sauce
Our house sauce used on Bob's Burger and made in-house
Bob's Burger$16.00
American Wagyu beef blend, dill pickles, white cheddar, grilled onions, house sauce, sesame seed bun.
Pressed cooked burger to medium well.
Served with french fries with asada seasoning.
Asada Spiced Fries$6.00
Crispy french fries with asada seasoning and roasted piquillo pepper aioli
Black Garlic Ranch
Wings$16.00
1lb of Classic Buffalo or Lemon Pepper.
Buffalo made with Frank’s Red Hot, Shio Koji, butter, black garlic ranch and our Lemon Pepper is made with pepper, garlic oil, lemon juice, parmesan, honey mustard
Truffle Fries$8.00
toasted garlic, truffle oil, parmesan, parsley
Caesar Salad$9.00
Classic Caesar salad with romaine, lemon, anchovy, garlic croutons

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1520 J Street, San Diego CA 92101

Directions

