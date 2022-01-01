Alebird Taphouse and Brewery

Go
2619 84th Street

The ThunderBird$13.00
Fried or grilled beer brined chicken breast dipped in house hot sauce, with dill pickle spread and fresh jalapeños
Teriyaki Cauliflower$12.00
Lightly battered and fried cauliflower. with Japanese pickled cucumbers, edamame, wantons crisps, sesame seeds and scallions. with a hose made ginger teriyaki dressing
Cheese Head*$13.00
6 oz MI Craft Beef burger on brioche bun topped with fried Wisconsin cheese curds, applewood bacon and Railbird Pale Ale beer cheese (served on side). Served with kettle chips.
Shroomin$13.00
MI Craft Beef burger with sautéed crimini mushrooms , smoked gouda and roasted garlic mayo. Served on a pretzel bun
Kids Burger$7.00
6oz patty with or without cheese on white bread bun. Served medium well. Choice of side included.
Craft Burger*$12.00
6 oz MI Craft Beef Burger on a brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with kettle chips.
Roasted Root Grain Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, barley and farro blend topped with roasted beets, carrots, parsnips, goat cheese, arugula and red wine vinaigrette
Beecher's Authentic Pretzel$10.00
A traditional Bavarian-style soft pretzel handmade by Beecher's Handcrafted Pretzels in Byron Center. Served with stone ground mustard.
Midwest Po'Boy$13.00
Slow Smoked pork shoulder on a hoagie roll with apple BBQ sauce and a buttermilk slaw
THE Cuban$14.00
House pulled pork, ham, sweet and spicy pickle chips and a
luscious mustard sauce topped with swiss cheese and pressed
inside a ciabatta roll. Served with kettle chips.
2619 84th Street

Byron Center MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
