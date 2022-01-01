Go
  • Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill

Come in and enjoy!

2224 State Hill Rd

Popular Items

TORTILA FLOUR$0.99
BURRITO DE LA ROQUETA$15.99
Two soft flour tortillas filled with an exquisite choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, our famous Mole sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of refried beans or Mexican rice.
EMPANADAS$9.99
Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.
TO GO CHIPS$1.99
MEXICAN RICE$2.99
BIRRIA TACOS$16.50
A slow cooked, and traditional, homemade marinaded beef. Four corn tortillas fi lled with our birria topped with cilantro and onions. Served with Mexican rice or refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and our delicious stew.
FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK$13.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99
POLLO JALISCO$15.99
Chicken breast strips layered over Mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese dip. Accompanied with refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.
BURRITO ALEBRIJE$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with seasoned lean ground beef or shredded chicken, and topped with delicious tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
TO GO SALSA GDE$3.99
Location

2224 State Hill Rd

Reading PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
