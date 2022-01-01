Aledo restaurants you'll love

Aledo restaurants
Toast
  • Aledo

Aledo's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Aledo restaurants

Banner pic

 

Railhead Smokehouse

120 S Ranch House Rd, Aledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAMBURGER$9.99
Hand Packed ground beef served on Ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mustard.
1/4 LB SMK TURKEY$3.50
1/4 LB SLICED BEEF$5.50
More about Railhead Smokehouse
CiBi Italian Restaurant image

 

CiBi Italian Restaurant

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Caesar$10.00
house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Grana Padano D.O.P.
Margherita$16.00
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, EVOO
Lattuga$10.00
butter letuce, toasted pine nuts, lemon dressing, Grana Padano D.O.P.
More about CiBi Italian Restaurant
Bearcat Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Bearcat Grill

421 FM 1187, Aledo

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Cheese Burger$6.49
Thick and Juicy 1/4 lb Beef Patty on a Regular Bun. We offer multiple Cheese options which include, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar and Provolone. Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickle Slices and Purple Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard or Thousand Island
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito$3.99
2 eggs, 2 pcs bacon, 10" flour tortilla
Hash Brown Potato, Egg & Cheese Burrito$3.99
2 eggs, Grilled Potato, 10" flour tortilla
More about Bearcat Grill
