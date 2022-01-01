Aledo restaurants you'll love
Aledo's top cuisines
Must-try Aledo restaurants
More about Railhead Smokehouse
Railhead Smokehouse
120 S Ranch House Rd, Aledo
|Popular items
|HAMBURGER
|$9.99
Hand Packed ground beef served on Ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, and mustard.
|1/4 LB SMK TURKEY
|$3.50
|1/4 LB SLICED BEEF
|$5.50
More about CiBi Italian Restaurant
CiBi Italian Restaurant
119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar
|$10.00
house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, Grana Padano D.O.P.
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella, EVOO
|Lattuga
|$10.00
butter letuce, toasted pine nuts, lemon dressing, Grana Padano D.O.P.
More about Bearcat Grill
HAMBURGERS
Bearcat Grill
421 FM 1187, Aledo
|Popular items
|Regular Cheese Burger
|$6.49
Thick and Juicy 1/4 lb Beef Patty on a Regular Bun. We offer multiple Cheese options which include, American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Cheddar and Provolone. Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Dill Pickle Slices and Purple Onion, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard or Thousand Island
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Burrito
|$3.99
2 eggs, 2 pcs bacon, 10" flour tortilla
|Hash Brown Potato, Egg & Cheese Burrito
|$3.99
2 eggs, Grilled Potato, 10" flour tortilla