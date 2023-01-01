Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Aledo

Go
Aledo restaurants
Toast

Aledo restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Banner pic

 

Railhead Smokehouse BBQ

120 S Ranch House Rd, Aledo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$4.25
More about Railhead Smokehouse BBQ
CiBi Italian Restaurant image

 

CiBi Italian Restaurant - Willow Park

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about CiBi Italian Restaurant - Willow Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Aledo

Chef Salad

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Cake

Map

More near Aledo to explore

Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Granbury

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston