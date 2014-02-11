Go
ALERO RESTAURANT

Hip & lively Mexican Restaurant & cantina with rustic decor, authentic Mexican food, happy hour, pitchers of margaritas & weekend brunch. Come in and enjoy!

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009

Popular Items

Frozen Margaritas - Half Pitcher$22.99
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
Fajitas$16.99
All fajitas includes vegetables, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and three flour tortillas.
Chicken Wings$10.99
6 pieces of chicken wings with one sauce choice: Alero (bbq & buffalo) Buffalo or BBQ. Pick up your dressing: Ranch or blue cheese.
Burritos$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
Quesadillas$9.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with jack cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream and Pico de Gallo. With your choice of protein.
Enchiladas$13.99
Soft corn tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
Nacho Platter$9.99
Corn tortillas chips, refried beans, Jack cheese & jalapeños. Guacamole & sour cream on the side. With your choice of protein.
Frozen Margaritas - Glass$8.50
Tequila gold, triple sec & sour mix
FLAVORS: Lime, Strawberry, Peach, Blue Heaven
Matrimonio (Swirly) or Rainbow.
Queso Dip With Ground Beef$11.99
Ground beef with velvet cheese and corn chips.
Chips and salsa$4.99
Location

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
