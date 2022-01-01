Go
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
18" X-Large Cheese$18.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Cheese Slice$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Greek Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
16" Large Cheese$16.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Fettuccini Alfredo$13.50
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
Caesar Salad (LG)$10.35
A traditional salad made with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Tradtional Wings (10)$12.99
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
12" Medium Cheese$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Cumming GA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
