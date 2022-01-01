Go
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek

Come in and enjoy!

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tradtional Wings (10)$12.99
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
18" X-Large Cheese$18.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Greek Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.50
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Garlic Knots (12)$7.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
16" Large Cheese$16.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Fettuccini Alfredo$13.50
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
Cheese Slice$3.35
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
12" Medium Cheese$13.50
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Garlic Knots (6)$4.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
Location

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road

Johns Creek GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

