Alexander’s Tavern

Fell's Point's Most Comfortable Food!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

710 S Broadway • $$

Avg 4.4 (1554 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Dressing$0.50
Impossible Burger$15.50
A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Cornmeal-dredged chicken with carrots, celery, and ranch
Brussels Sprouts Appetizer$11.50
Flash-fried, tossed in your choice of sauce
Wings$13.00
Jumbo wings fried crispy with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Cali Chicken$13.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and tavern mustard
Alexander Burger$14.00
Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll
Side Brussels Sprouts$4.50
MD Crab Tots$14.00
Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay
B.O.H. Salad$14.50
Flash fried honey Sriracha Brussels, shaved roast beef, diced onion, Texas straw onions, and crumbled goat cheese over Romaine drizzled with balsamic reduction, and choice of dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

710 S Broadway

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

