Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

The newly renovated main bar is located on 1st floor, and opens onto expansive wrap-around, creekside porches. Just a few steps down from the porches is an open deck situated beneath gracious Live Oak canopies.
Enjoy dinner seating in two, 1st floor dining rooms as well as a casual seating areas adjacent to the bar. A "speakeasy" style secret passage (yes! A secret passage!) allows entry to 2nd & 3rd floor private dining rooms each with it's own veranda overlooking the creek.
Guests choose from a variety of entree selections, appetizers, and adult beverages.

602 Center Circle • $$

Avg 4.7 (826 reviews)

Popular Items

Alexander's Bread Pudding$10.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$10.00
with sweet chili lime
Beef Tenderloin$42.00
Pan-seared beef tenderloin with slow-roasted tomato, beef tallow fried & smashed potato, red wine demi, roasted asparagus
Louisiana Crab Cakes (2) with Spicy Caper Aioli$18.00
Side carrots$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

602 Center Circle

Salado TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Shed - Salado

No reviews yet

The Shed: "A Unique Tavern Experience!"

Barrow Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Bell County's first microbrewery serving our own classic craft beers alongside wines & ciders in the best atmosphere. Happy Pizza available Thurs-Sun.

Rio Salado Tex Mex

No reviews yet

Classic Tex-Mex brought to you by your Royal Street Neighbors!

McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

