Go
Toast

Alexander's on the Lake - Brick and Mortar

Come in and enjoy!

10417 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Burger$12.50
1/2 lb. burger served on a brioche bun and topped with your choice of cheese and two toppings.
Alexander's Stir Fry$10.50
Fried rice with corn, broccoli, snap peas, and a fried egg. Topped with a homemade Asian sauce.
Alexander's Macaroni & Cheese- Gluten Free$15.50
Creamy shells made with a three-cheese blend and topped with bourbon-glazed bacon.
Side of Fresh-Cut Fries$3.00
Italian Wrap$11.00
Ham, pepperoni and salami with lettuce and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
Cauliflower Crust 10" Pizza$6.50
Pepperoni & Cheese.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac$18.00
Mojo pulled pork and our house mac n' cheese blend? Yes, please.
Side of Onion Rings$4.00
Phindley Cheese Steak$12.50
Thinly sliced beefsteak topped with provolone cheese and sautéed peppers and onions.
Mount Rushmore Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Two chicken tenders between a brioche bun topped with our famous Mount Rushmore sauce, lettuce and tomato.
See full menu

Location

10417 Main St.

Findley Lake NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mazza Winery

No reviews yet

Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Casa De Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

The Skunk & Goat Tavern offers a unique and funky take on the American tavern experience, with focus on craft brews, prohibition-era inspired cocktails and eclectic dishes. Smartly situated in the town square and flavored with a neighborhood vibe, it has become a gathering spot for locals, as well as a destination dining experience for foodies, beverage enthusiasts and travelers, alike.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston