Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center
Thank you for joining us and think of us for your next event or wedding
400 Railroad Avenue
Location
400 Railroad Avenue
Nevada City CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Sushi At Nourish
Come in and enjoy!
The Brick
Come in and enjoy!
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.