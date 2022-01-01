Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Alexandria

Alexandria's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Alexandria restaurants

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cookie$1.50
Chocolate Chip or Oatmeal Rasin
Regular Brisket Plate$18.00
Chopped or slices USDA Prime slow smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, Onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
Brisket Hobo Combo$13.00
Chopped Beef on Hot Pressed Gambino’s French Bread
Includes 1 side & Drink station
More about Koal's BBQ
Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros-Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$4.59
Southwest Eggrolls$11.59
Beef Fajitas For 1$19.99
More about Sombreros-Alexandria
Po-Boy Express image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Po-Boy Express

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY$11.99
FRENCH FRIES$2.99
HOMEMADE CHIPS$2.99
More about Po-Boy Express
Good People Kitchen image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Plate 🍗
Our Savory Flame Grilled Chicken with light seasoning or... Get it Blackened with a delicious Southwest Chipotle Seasoning - Pick two sides for a home cooked meal.
Salmon Plate 🍣
Salmon grilled to perfection, or Blackened w/ Peppercorn & Garlic Blackening (Psst... It's our #1 best seller). Try it today with choice of two sides.
Heaven Wrap$9.00
Homemade Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, and Greens all wrapped up. Served w/ Choice of Chips.
More about Good People Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Fiery Crab - Alexandria

2421 South Macarthur Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fiery Crab - Alexandria
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Sulphur

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

West Monroe

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston