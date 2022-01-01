Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve brisket

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Regular Brisket Plate$18.00
Chopped or slices USDA Prime slow smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, Onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
Small Brisket Plate$14.00
Chopped or slices USDA Prime slow smoked brisket. Comes with your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, Onion & a yeast roll.
Includes Drink Station
2 Brisket Taco$7.00
More about Koal's BBQ
Po-Boy Express image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Po-Boy Express

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ BRISKET PO'BOY$10.99
More about Po-Boy Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Poboy

Chili

Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

West Monroe

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston