Chef salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve chef salad
Koal's BBQ
5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria
|Chef’s Smokehouse Salad
|$18.00
Hardwood smoked ham & turkey, served over crisp spring mix with cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions & a boiled egg. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Includes drink station
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Po-Boy Express
1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria
|Cajun Chef's Salad
|$14.99
Ham, turkey, roast beef on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
