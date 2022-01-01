Chef salad in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants that serve chef salad

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef’s Smokehouse Salad$18.00
Hardwood smoked ham & turkey, served over crisp spring mix with cheese, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onions & a boiled egg. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Includes drink station
More about Koal's BBQ
Po-Boy Express image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Po-Boy Express

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Chef's Salad$14.99
Ham, turkey, roast beef on lettuce with tomatoes, bell pepper, black olive, pickles, egg, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, crackers.
CAJUN CHEF’S SALAD$12.99
More about Po-Boy Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad 🥗
Our most popular Keto friendly Salad.
More about Good People Kitchen

