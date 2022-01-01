Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken salad

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceasar Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken served over romaine lettuce, red tomatoes & croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Includes drink station
Chicken House Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken served over spring mix, red tomatoes, red onions & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Includes drink station
More about Koal's BBQ
Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros-Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.59
Taco Salad with Chicken$12.29
More about Sombreros-Alexandria
Po-Boy Express image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Po-Boy Express

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
GRILLED SHRIMP AND CHICKEN SALAD$17.99
More about Po-Boy Express
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad (Reg)
Take a container home. Choose Your Size.
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Our ever popular Homemade Chicken Salad all wrapped up with lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of chips.
More about Good People Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Salad

Brisket

Cake

Chili

Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sulphur

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

West Monroe

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Ruston

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lake Charles

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Shreveport

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston