Chili in Alexandria

Koal's BBQ
5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria
|Prime Brisket Chili Cup
|$8.00
Smoked brisket, pork & black beans. Topped with fresh tomatoes, red & green onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with crackers & cornbread with a side of white rice.
|Prime Brisket Chili Bowl
|$12.00
Smoked brisket, pork & black beans. Topped with fresh tomatoes, red & green onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with crackers & cornbread with a side of white rice.
Sombreros-Alexandria
1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria
|Chili Relleno Dinner
|$14.99