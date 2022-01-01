Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chili

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Brisket Chili Cup$8.00
Smoked brisket, pork & black beans. Topped with fresh tomatoes, red & green onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with crackers & cornbread with a side of white rice.
Prime Brisket Chili Bowl$12.00
Smoked brisket, pork & black beans. Topped with fresh tomatoes, red & green onions, & cheddar cheese. Served with crackers & cornbread with a side of white rice.
More about Koal's BBQ
Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros-Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Relleno Dinner$14.99
More about Sombreros-Alexandria
Po-Boy Express image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Po-Boy Express

1305 Windsor Pl, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.49
More about Po-Boy Express

