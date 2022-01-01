Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros-Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa 12 oz. Salsa only$4.59
Chips & Salsa$4.59
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$2.50
Tortilla Chips & Fresh Homemade Salsa
