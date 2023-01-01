Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
1 Slice w/ Chocolate Tuile & Whipped Cream
More about Koal's BBQ
Sombreros-Alexandria image

 

Sombreros - Alexandria

1730 Metro Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake$7.29
More about Sombreros - Alexandria

