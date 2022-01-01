Salmon in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon
Koal's BBQ
5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
6 oz Filet Served with House or Caesar Salad, 1 Side of your Choice, & A Yeast Roll.
Includes Drink Station
|Grilled Salmon Caesar
|$21.00
Grilled shrimp served over romaine lettuce, red tomatoes & croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Includes drink station
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Good People Kitchen
94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria
|Blackened Salmon
|$12.00
6 oz Fillet with Garlic Peppercorn Blackening Seasoning.
|Salmon Plate 🍣
Salmon grilled to perfection, or Blackened w/ Peppercorn & Garlic Blackening (Psst... It's our #1 best seller). Try it today with choice of two sides.