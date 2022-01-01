Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon

Koal's BBQ image

 

Koal's BBQ

5803 Colisuem Blvd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$22.00
6 oz Filet Served with House or Caesar Salad, 1 Side of your Choice, & A Yeast Roll.
Includes Drink Station
Grilled Salmon Caesar$21.00
Grilled shrimp served over romaine lettuce, red tomatoes & croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Includes drink station
More about Koal's BBQ
Salmon Plate 🍣 image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Good People Kitchen

94 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$12.00
6 oz Fillet with Garlic Peppercorn Blackening Seasoning.
Salmon Plate 🍣
Salmon grilled to perfection, or Blackened w/ Peppercorn & Garlic Blackening (Psst... It's our #1 best seller). Try it today with choice of two sides.
More about Good People Kitchen

