Tacos in Alexandria

Fat Daddy's Bar and Grill

115 30th Ave E, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Pizza$0.00
Prior to baking this pizza is topped w/a 50/50 blend of taco & pizza sauce, beef taco meat, jalapenos, & a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, & Monterey jack cheese. Once cooked it is topped w/pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, crushed Dorito chips, & more cheese
More about Fat Daddy's Bar and Grill
Banner pic

 

205 Grill at Copper Trail Brewing Co.

205 Broadway St, Alexandria

Avg 4.8 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Fire-braised Chicken Thigh, tossed in our housemade Honey-Thyme Buffalo Sauce. Served with shredded Lettuce, shaved Celery, Carrots, & Tomatoes on Flour Tortillas. Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing!
Korean Pork Belly Tacos$0.00
Sous vide pork belly, seared with our Korean chili glaze. Served on flour tortillas with pickled red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, and sriracha aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$0.00
Fire-braised chicken thigh, tossed in our honey-thyme buffalo sauce. Served with shaved celery, carrots, tomato, and blue cheese dressing.
More about 205 Grill at Copper Trail Brewing Co.
