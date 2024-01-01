Tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tacos
Fat Daddy's Bar and Grill
115 30th Ave E, Alexandria
|Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Prior to baking this pizza is topped w/a 50/50 blend of taco & pizza sauce, beef taco meat, jalapenos, & a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, & Monterey jack cheese. Once cooked it is topped w/pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, crushed Dorito chips, & more cheese
205 Grill at Copper Trail Brewing Co.
205 Broadway St, Alexandria
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Fire-braised Chicken Thigh, tossed in our housemade Honey-Thyme Buffalo Sauce. Served with shredded Lettuce, shaved Celery, Carrots, & Tomatoes on Flour Tortillas. Topped with Blue Cheese Dressing!
|Korean Pork Belly Tacos
|$0.00
Sous vide pork belly, seared with our Korean chili glaze. Served on flour tortillas with pickled red cabbage, onions, cucumbers, and sriracha aioli.
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$0.00
Fire-braised chicken thigh, tossed in our honey-thyme buffalo sauce. Served with shaved celery, carrots, tomato, and blue cheese dressing.