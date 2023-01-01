Alexandria restaurants you'll love
Bluegills Bar & Grill - 214 Main St
214 Main St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.00
Meatballs, house marinara, basil, parmesan, bucatini, garlic toast
|Drunken Mushrooms
|$12.00
brandy mushroom cream, parmesan, herb crostini
|Firecracker Shrimp
|$12.00
thai sweet chili sauce, napa cabbage, tempura
Diner 22
5094 William Penn Hwy, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Texas Burger
|$8.75
|Chicken Fingers 6
|$10.75
|Monte Cristo
|$10.65
Global Agribusiness Import & Export Inc - 306 Main St Apt 2
306 Main St Apt 2, Alexandria