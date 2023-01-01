Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & brunch
Must-try Alexandria restaurants

Bluegills Bar & Grill - 214 Main St

214 Main St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.00
Meatballs, house marinara, basil, parmesan, bucatini, garlic toast
Drunken Mushrooms$12.00
brandy mushroom cream, parmesan, herb crostini
Firecracker Shrimp$12.00
thai sweet chili sauce, napa cabbage, tempura
FRENCH FRIES

Diner 22

5094 William Penn Hwy, Alexandria

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Texas Burger$8.75
Chicken Fingers 6$10.75
Monte Cristo$10.65
Global Agribusiness Import & Export Inc - 306 Main St Apt 2

306 Main St Apt 2, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chicken Tenders

