Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Chicken Tenders
Alexandria restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bluegills Bar & Grill - 214 Main St
214 Main St, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$8.00
Kid's Chicken Fingers & Fries
$8.00
More about Bluegills Bar & Grill - 214 Main St
FRENCH FRIES
Diner 22
5094 William Penn Hwy, Alexandria
Avg 4.8
(221 reviews)
Chicken Fingers 6
$10.75
More about Diner 22
More near Alexandria to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Du Bois
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Burnham
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
State College
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(82 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1088 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston