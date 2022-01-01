Alexandria bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Alexandria
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grandma Parou
|$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Hometown Pork Dumpling
|$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Braised Beef Lu
|$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Marrow Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
|Potato Skins
|$11.00
Mason - chilli, cheese, red onions, grilled jalapenos, ranch
Classic - cheese, bacon, roasted garlic & chives sour cream, green onion
|Mason Burger
|$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Blackberry Sage Margarita & Food Pairing for Two
|$45.00
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas!
We'll teach you how to make Palette 22's Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador.
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two.
|Paper Plane Cocktail Kit & Charcuterie for Two
|$45.00
Highlighting our own female bartenders and providing some history on Margie Samuels (co-founder of Maker's Mark) and her impact on the whiskey world, we invite you to join us for a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, March 21st at 6pm, where you'll learn how to make the 'Paper Plane' cocktail and gain insight from the Maker's Mark brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as a shaker, authentic Maker's Mark dipped glasses, and charcuterie for two.
$5 from each kit will be donated to Together We Bake, a comprehensive workforce training and personal development program for women based in Alexandria.
|Theismann's Christmas Meal
|$139.00
Meal serves 4-6 (with ham leftovers). Includes Spiral Ham, sides, salad & dessert.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
|Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Barack My World
|$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
|Regular House
|$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
|Firecracker Fried Brussels
|$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Shooter McGee's
5239 Duke Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|McGee’s Classic Wings
|$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
|Classic Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
|Shooter’s Signature House Salad
|$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
|Chips N' Curry
|$8.50
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
Brewski's Barkhaus
529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Tacos
|$11.00
|Breakfast Sliders
|$9.00
|Restaurant Week for Two
|$35.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
|Steak N Chz
|$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
|TBA
|$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Roasted Veg Sammy
|$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
|PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)
|$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
|Veg Fritters
|$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Kung Pao Cauliflower
|$11.95
Peanuts, Szechuan peppercorn, celery, scallion, Asian dressing
**CONTAINS PEANUTS**
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
|Blue Point Oyster - Each
|$2.95
3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. ** Each
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Short Rib
|$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
|Pork Pot Stickers
|$13.00
ponzu sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|The B.F.C.
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|burrito
|$12.00
rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.
|pork belly taco
|$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
|chorizo taco
|$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger
|$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
|Honey Glazed Carrots
|$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
|Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf
|$7.00
charred orange butter.
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chattanooga Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
|City Wings
|$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
|“Simple” Salad - Small
|$8.00
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
|Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
|Rotisserie Half Chicken
|$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
The Majestic To-Go
911 KING STREET, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class
|$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
|Majestic Christmas Meal
|$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
|The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go
|$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Murphy Burger
|$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
|Jameson Steak
|$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
|Irish Stew
|$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|GOUUUDA TOTS
|$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
|TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS
|$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Harvest Salad
|$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$10.00
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
|Chipotle Caesar
|$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
|Margherita 14"
|$19.50
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
|Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
|Quinoa Salad - GF, V
|$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
Theismann's Restaurant
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
|Joe's All-American Burger
|$18.00
House-ground prime double smashed beef patties, american cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries. Burger served medium
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chili Taters
|$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
|5 Way Chili Mac
|$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!
|$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!