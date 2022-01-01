Alexandria bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Alexandria

Yunnan By Potomac image

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Parou$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Braised Beef Lu$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marrow Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
Potato Skins$11.00
Mason - chilli, cheese, red onions, grilled jalapenos, ranch
Classic - cheese, bacon, roasted garlic & chives sour cream, green onion
Mason Burger$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
More about Mason Social
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go image

 

Theismann's Restaurant To-Go

1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackberry Sage Margarita & Food Pairing for Two$45.00
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo early this year with a little Mezcal and Margaritas!
We'll teach you how to make Palette 22's Blackberry Sage Margarita and discuss the nuances of tequila vs mezcal with the Altos Brand Ambassador.
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as Altos glassware, and a food pairing for two.
Paper Plane Cocktail Kit & Charcuterie for Two$45.00
Highlighting our own female bartenders and providing some history on Margie Samuels (co-founder of Maker's Mark) and her impact on the whiskey world, we invite you to join us for a virtual cocktail class on Sunday, March 21st at 6pm, where you'll learn how to make the 'Paper Plane' cocktail and gain insight from the Maker's Mark brand Ambassador. Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, as well as a shaker, authentic Maker's Mark dipped glasses, and charcuterie for two.
$5 from each kit will be donated to Together We Bake, a comprehensive workforce training and personal development program for women based in Alexandria.
Theismann's Christmas Meal$139.00
Meal serves 4-6 (with ham leftovers). Includes Spiral Ham, sides, salad & dessert.
More about Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
More about Thai Signature
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Barack My World$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
Regular House$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
Firecracker Fried Brussels$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
Shooter McGee's image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Shooter McGee's

5239 Duke Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
McGee’s Classic Wings$12.99
Served with carrot sticks and house-made bleu cheese dressing: Your choice of Hot ‘n Spicy, Teriyaki, Shooter’s BBQ or Kansas City BBQ
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Large flour tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, onions, jalapenos, Monterey jack cheese, served with salsa, guacamole and sour cream
Shooter’s Signature House Salad$9.99
Mixed field greens and romaine lettuce, topped with tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, cucumbers, dried cranberries, red onion, goat cheese and garlic herb potato matchsticks with choice of dressing
More about Shooter McGee's
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chips N' Curry$8.50
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
Brewski's Barkhaus image

 

Brewski's Barkhaus

529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetarian Tacos$11.00
Breakfast Sliders$9.00
Restaurant Week for Two$35.00
More about Brewski's Barkhaus
Hops N Shine image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.00
6 chicken tenders served with a side of honey mustard
Steak N Chz$13.00
Shaved ribeye, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, American cheese, and mayonnaise
TBA$13.00
Turkey, bacon, avocado, and muenster grilled and stacked high
More about Hops N Shine
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
More about The Peoples Drug
Whiskey & Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kung Pao Cauliflower$11.95
Peanuts, Szechuan peppercorn, celery, scallion, Asian dressing
**CONTAINS PEANUTS**
Classic Lobster Roll$25.95
Chilled Maine lobster, old bay mayo, butter, hoagie roll served with Sidewinder Fries.
Blue Point Oyster - Each$2.95
3.5 inches in size, Medium salinity, springy meat, and a light mineral finish. ** Each
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
More about Cafe 44
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The B.F.C.$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Chadwicks
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
burrito$12.00
rice, chile beans, peppers & onions, crushed chips, salsa, scallion, cilantro, cheddar jack and toasted cotija.
pork belly taco$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
chorizo taco$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
More about Chop Shop Taco
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
More about Ada's on the River
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chattanooga Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, bourbon glaze, Gouda cheese, apple wood bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, and spicy beer mustard on a brioche bun
City Wings$13.00
Roasted with our blend of spices, flash fried, then tossed with your choice of city sauce:
“Simple” Salad - Small$8.00
Mixed field greens with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, smoked Gouda and focaccia croutons with your choice of dressing. Small or Large
More about City Kitchen
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
More about The Majestic
The Majestic To-Go image

 

The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
More about The Majestic To-Go
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Murphy Burger$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
Jameson Steak$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
Irish Stew$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GOUUUDA TOTS$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
More about T.J. Stone's
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Tots$10.00
Loaded tater tots topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions. Sour cream and ranch served on the side
Chipotle Caesar$9.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved and grated parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and served with our house made chipotle ceaser dressing on the side
Margherita 14"$19.50
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Quinoa Salad - GF, V$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries
Joe's All-American Burger$18.00
House-ground prime double smashed beef patties, american cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries. Burger served medium
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$18.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing.
Dressing served on the side
More about Theismann's Restaurant
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
More about Hard Times Cafe
BG pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!
More about Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar image

TAPAS

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Way, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (399 reviews)
Takeout
More about BARCA Pier & Wine Bar
BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR image

 

BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

118 South Royal Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about BRUT CHAMPAGNE AND WINE BAR

