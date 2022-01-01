Alexandria breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Alexandria
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Tomato Soup
|$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about Mason Social
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Marrow Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, candied bacon, crispy onion rings, grilled romaine, tomato, jalapeno aioli, house fries
|Potato Skins
|$11.00
Mason - chilli, cheese, red onions, grilled jalapenos, ranch
Classic - cheese, bacon, roasted garlic & chives sour cream, green onion
|Mason Burger
|$12.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Barack My World
|$20.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
|Regular House
|$6.00
garden greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, croutons. ranch dressing on the side.
|Firecracker Fried Brussels
|$6.00
fresh brussels sprouts halved and flash fried tossed in sriracha aioli.
More about The Warehouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Smothered Catfish
|$17.95
|Smashed Potatoes
|$3.95
|Bowl She Crab
|$10.00
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Smoked Salsa
|$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
|Extra Taco
|$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Classic Caesar (Small)
|$4.49
crisp hearts of romaine, grana parmesan and house made croutons tossed with caesar dressing
|Greek Salad (Large)
|$9.49
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, pepperconcini, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese
|Fried Fresh Mozzarella
|$8.99
lightly breaded fresh mozzarella served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Cafe 44
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Short Rib
|$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
|Pork Pot Stickers
|$13.00
ponzu sauce
More about The Majestic
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
|Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
|Rotisserie Half Chicken
|$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
More about The Majestic To-Go
The Majestic To-Go
911 KING STREET, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class
|$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
|Majestic Christmas Meal
|$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
|The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go
|$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream